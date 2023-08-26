Video: Awoniyi Scores, Creates EPL Record As 10-Man Forest Lose At Man United

Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi was on target but it was not enough as 10-man Nottingham Forest lost 3-2 to Manchester United in Saturday’s Premier League game.

Awoniyi has now scored in each of his last seven Premier League appearances for Nottingham Forest, a record run by a Forest player.





Also he is only the third African player to score in seven successive Premier League games, after Emmanuel Adebayor and Mohamed Salah.

Also in action for Forest was Ola Aina, who played for 90 minutes.

Awoniyi gave Forest the perfect start as he opened the scoring in the second minute.

Willy Boly then made it 2-0 just two minutes after Awoniyi’s opener.

In the 17th minute Christian Eriksen pulled a goal back for United on 17 while Casemiro drew United level in the 52nd minute.

Forest were reduced to 10 men on 67 minutes following a straight red card issued to Worrall.

United then went 3-2 ahead on 76 minutes thanks to Bruno Fernandes who converted from the penalty spot.