Video: Awoniyi Scores Again As Forest Beat Sheffield United

Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi made it two goals in two games for Nottingham Forest, who beat newly promoted Sheffield United 2-1 to secure a first league win on Friday night.

Awoniyi has now scored in his last six games for Forest in the Premier League.


His run of scoring in six consecutive Premier League appearances is now the longest of any Nigerian player.

He is surpassed by only Mohamed Salah and Emmanuel Adebayor (seven-game runs).

Also, Awoniyi is only the second Forest player to score in six consecutive Premier League games, equaling Stan Collymore’s feat.

The duo of Ola Aina and Emmanuel Dennis we’re not in Forest squad for the clash with Sheffield.

In Friday’s fixture, Awoniyi gave Forest the lead just three minutes into the game as he rose to head home Serge Aurier’s cross.

In the 48 minutes Sheffield United equalised through a superb strike from Gustavo Hamer, who controlled the ball in space and curled an effort into the top right corner.

But in the 89th minute Chris Wood’s well-placed header gave Forest the lead once more which proved to be the winner.

Forest now move up to eight position courtesy the win against Sheffield United.

