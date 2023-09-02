Video: Awoniyi Provides Assist As Forest Down Chelsea At Stamford Bridge

Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi provided the assist which saw Nottingham Forest beat Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Awoniyi was in the starting eleven before going off on 65 minutes while Ola Aina was replaced on 73 minutes.

Forest took the lead in the 48th minute as Awoniyi played a superb ball through to Anthony Elanga who slotted the ball past Robert Sanchez.

Forest move up to ninth on six points while Chelsea are 11th on four points in the league standings.

In another tie Brentford settled for a 2-2 home draw against Bournemouth, with Frank Onyeka in action.

The Super Eagles midfielder was brought on in the 71st minute.

At the Etihad Manchester City hammered Fulham 5-1 and Tottenham Hotspur walloped Burnley 5-2.

Copyright © 2023 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.