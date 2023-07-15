SPORT

Video: Awoniyi Models Nottingham Forest’s New Away Kit Ahead 2023/24 Season

1 minute read

Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi modeled Nottingham Forest’s new adidas away kit ahead of the 2023/24 football campaign.

The kit was announced in a statement released on the Forest’s website.

“Nottingham Forest has revealed its brand new adidas away kit ahead of the 2023/24 Premier League season,” the club stated.

“The brand new white away strip pays homage to the River Trent, with wavy light blue stripes adorning the front of the shirt, representing the unwavering support and movement of fans around the country who follow The Reds.”

Forest managed to escape relegation last season thanks to Awoniyi’s goals contribution.

The former Liverpool striker scored six goals in Forest’s last four games to help avoid the drop.

He bagged 10 goals in 27 appearances for Forest in the last English topflight season.

Meanwhile, Forest will open the new campaign with a trip to the Emirates to face last season’s Premier League runners-up Arsenal.

