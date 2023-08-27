Video: Awoniyi Celebrated By Premier League

Organiser of the English topflight, Premier League, has congratulated Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi for equalling Mohamed Salah and Emmanuel Adebayor’s scoring feat.

Awoniyi opened the scoring for Nottingham Forest in their 3-2 loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday.





It was the seventh consecutive Premier League game Awoniyi will be getting on the score sheet.

He is now the third African player in Premier League history, after Salah and Adebayor to achieve the feat.

While Adebayor netted in seven straight Premier League games in the 2007/08 season, Salah did it at Liverpool in the 2021/22 campaign.

Also, Awoniyi is the first Nottingham Forest player to score in seven straight league games.

The former Liverpool striker has scored three goals in Forest’s opening three games so far this season.



