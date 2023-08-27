SPORT

Video: Awoniyi Celebrated By Premier League

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 24 mins ago
0 317 1 minute read

Organiser of the English topflight, Premier League, has congratulated Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi for equalling Mohamed Salah and Emmanuel Adebayor’s scoring feat.

Awoniyi opened the scoring for Nottingham Forest in their 3-2 loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday.


It was the seventh consecutive Premier League game Awoniyi will be getting on the score sheet.

He is now the third African player in Premier League history, after Salah and Adebayor to achieve the feat.

PariPesa

While Adebayor netted in seven straight Premier League games in the 2007/08 season, Salah did it at Liverpool in the 2021/22 campaign.

Also, Awoniyi is the first Nottingham Forest player to score in seven straight league games.

The former Liverpool striker has scored three goals in Forest’s opening three games so far this season.


Copyright © 2023 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.


Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 24 mins ago
0 317 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

MNU 3:2 NOT: Rashford’s Superb Display For Man Utd Explains Why He Shouldn’t Be Used As A Striker

12 mins ago

Lionel Messi comes off the bench to score a classic goal in Inter Miami’s 2-0 away League victory

28 mins ago

NGA vs STP: How Super Eagles Could Lineup For The 2024 AFCON Qualifying Match In Uyo

40 mins ago

Video: Boniface Thrilled To Help Bayer Leverkusen Beat Borussia Monchengladbach –

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button