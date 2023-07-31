Video: Awaziem Set To Join Nantes On Permanent Transfer

Super Eagles defender, Chidozie Awaziem is set to join Ligue 1 club, Nantes on a permanent transfer.

Awaziem will pen a four-year contract with the former Ligue 1 champions, according to Hit Wet Radio.

Nantes are currently negotiating with Portuguese club Boavista for the centre-back.

Read Also:Done Deal: Super Eagles Goalkeeper Joins Tanzanian Club

The 26-year-old first played for Nantes in the 2017/18 season on loan from another Portuguese club, FC Porto.

Awaziem spent last season on loan at Croatian club Hadjuk Split.

The Nigerian will be a direct replacement for Andrei Girotto, who is on his way out of Nantes.

He has also played in Spain and Turkey.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.