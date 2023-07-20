Video: Australia Open Campaign With hard Fought Win Vs Ireland

Co-hosts Australia opened their 2023 women’s World Cup Group B campaign off to a winning start after edging debutant Republic of Ireland 1-0 on Thursday.

A total of , fans watched the game between the co-hosts and Ireland which is a record home crowd for a women’s football match in Australia.

Steph Catley got the only goal of the game from the penalty spot in the second half to secure the win for Australia.

Catley scored in the 51st minute after Hayley Raso was brought down in the box.

In the opening game of the tournament also on Thursday, fellow hosts New Zealand shocked 1995 women’s World Cup winner Norway 1-0.

Meanwhile, Group B’s other game will see Nigeria’s Super Falcons face Canada on Friday at 3:3am Nigerian time.

