Video: Australia Beat France On Penalties To Reach Semi-finals

Co-hosts Australia have qualified for a World Cup semi-final for the first time after a dramatic penalty shootout win against France on Saturday.

After 120 minutes of football ended goalless the game was decided via penalties with the Matildas winning 7-6.

The hosts were presented with two opportunities to seal the win in the shootout but goalkeeper McKenzie Arnold hit the post while Clare Hunt’s attempt was saved.

It is Australia’s fourth win of the tournament with their only defeat coming against Nigeria’s Super Falcons.

The Aussies will now meet the winner of England and Colombia in the semi-final.

They now join Spain and Sweden in the last four of the tournament.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.