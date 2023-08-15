Video: Austin Appointed Rivers United Team Coordinator

Nigerian Premier League club Rivers United have appointed Festus Austin as the new team coordinator ahead of the forthcoming season.

Austin was Rivers United captain in the just concluded season however he announced his retirement after a series of recurring injuries.

The Pride of Rivers disclosed his appointment on their Twitter handle.

“We are delighted to announce that Festus Austin has been appointed our new Team Coordinator. Austin, a dedicated centre-back during his active days assumes the new role ahead of the new season having served dutifully as our captain. We wish Festus Austin every success,” the Tweet reads.

Austin joined Dolphins FC as a player in 2009. He won two league titles with Dolphins and Rivers United.

Rivers United were first in the NPL Group A with 34 points from 18 matches.

However they lost the league title to Enyimba FC after finishing third in the playoffs with nine points garnered after five games.

