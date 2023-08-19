Video: Aurier Beats Awoniyi To Forest’s MOTM Award

Côte d’Ivoire star Serge Aurier was named Nottingham Forest’s Man of the Match ahead of Taiwo Awoniyi, in Friday night’s 2-1 win against Sheffield United.

Forest announced Aurier as the club’s best player on their Twitter handle after he polled 50.5 percent of votes.





Awoniyi was second with 25.4 percent while former Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner and Neco Williams got 21.8 percent and 2.3 percent respectively.

Awoniyi made it two goals in two Premier League games this season as he opened the scoring against Sheffield.

But it was Aurier who was the star of the game for Forest as he set up his side’s two goals.

The former Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur right-back delivered the cross which Awoniyi nodded home just three minutes into the game.

With the game tied at 1-1, Aurier then provided his second assist of the game which Chris Wood converted in the 89th minute.

