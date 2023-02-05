Video: Aubameyang Linked To AC Milan After UCL Shutout At Chelsea

Chelsea striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been linked with a summer move to Serie A club, AC Milan.

Aubameyang’s contract at Chelsea runs until 2024, and he has found game time hard to come by at Stamford Bridge. He was recently left out of The Blues’ Champions League squad for the season.

Aubameyang who was initially in Chelsea’s Champions League roster has been delisted for the remainder of the current campaign to enable manager Graham Potter to register his preferred more resourceful three new signings; Fernandez, Mykhailo Mudryk, and Joao Felix.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport Aubameyang could be set for a sensational move to the Serie A during the summer transfer window.

He was recently seen spending the weekend in Milan which could suggest an impending move.

Aubameyang transferred to Chelsea in September 2022 after a short stint at Barcelona. Regulations didn’t permit the Gabon international to make a move away from Stamford during the January transfer window having featured for Barcelona and Chelsea in the ongoing 2022/2023 season.

Aubameyang was previously at AC Milan s academy between 2008 and 2011.

He has scored once in 11 Premier League matches in the current campaign. He has also scored two goals and registered one assist for Chelsea in six Champions League games.

He scored 30 goals in 73 games for Gabon before he retired from the national team in 2022.

AC Milan have garnered 38 points from 20 Serie A games and they are fifth in the division.

By Toju Sote

