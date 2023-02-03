Video: Aubameyang Dropped From Chelsea’s Champions League Knockout Squad

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been removed from Chelsea’s squad for the Champions League knockout stages.

Blues manager Graham Potter has chosen instead to include new signings Enzo Fernandez, Mykhailo Mudryk and Atletico Madrid loanee Joao Felix.

Aubameyang has only managed one Premier League goal in 11 appearances this season, but his form in Europe was better.

He netted twice under Potter in the group stage, with both goals coming in the games against AC Milan.

Chelsea had one vacant slot remaining but Jorginho’s exit followed by Aubameyang’s deregistration has freed up the space for the new trio.

Also left out of.Chelsea’s Champions League knockout squad is January signing Benoit Badiashile.

Chelsea will take on Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund in round 16 of the Champions League.

