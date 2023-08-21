Video: Atletico Madrid Sign Nigerian Striker On Five-Year Contract

Atletico Madrid have announced the signing of Spanish-born Nigerian striker Samuel Omorodion from Granada.

Atletico announced Omorodion’s signing in a statement released on their website on Monday.

According to the Madrid-based club, Omorodion has signed a five-year contract that will run till 2028.

The 19-year-old was born in Melilla, Spain to Nigerian parents and is eligible to play for the two countries.

He currently plays for the Spanish U-19 national team.

He joined Granada CF’s youth setup in 2021, from AD Nervión.

Omorodion made his senior debut with the reserves on 6 March 2022, coming on as a second-half substitute in a 2–1 Segunda División RFEF home loss to CD Marchamalo.

He scored his first goal on 25 September, netting the B’s equalizer in a 1–1 draw at CD El Ejido.

On 20 April 2023, after establishing himself as a regular with the B-side, Omorodion renewed his contract with the Nazaríes until 2028.