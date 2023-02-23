Video: Atletico Madrid Join Man United, Chelsea In Race For Osimhen

Spanish LaLiga giants Atletico Madrid have joined Manchester United and Chelsea in the race for Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen’s performances for Napoli this season have attracted a fair amount of attention and the potential list of suitors is now growing for the Nigerian.

Il Mattino state that Osimhen’s recent interview with ESPN ‘scares’ Napoli, especially amidst the talk of a potential exit in the summer.

It is stated that along with United and Chelsea, Atletico Madrid are also interested in the striker, who is currently fine in Naples but it is stated that there are no non-transferrable players at the Partenopei.

Only Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is expected to be considered non-transferrable in the summer.

If an indispensable offer were to arrive, Aurelio de Laurentiis will be forced to sell Osimhen as it is a normal procedure for Napoli, who have done the same in the past.

Osimhen recently scored for Napoli in the Champions League against Eintracht Frankfurt and he has already equalled his highest goalscoring tally in a single season of his career.

He is the top scorer in Serie A with 18 goals which has helped Napoli remain top on the log.

