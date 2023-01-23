Video: Atalanta Boss Hails Recruitment Expert For Lookman’s Signing

Atalanta manager, Gian Piero Gasperini has heaped plaudits on the club’s head of senior recruitment, Lee Congerton for playing a key role in Ademola Lookman’s arrival at the club.

Lookman joined the Serie A club from Bundesliga outfit, RB Leipzig for €9m last summer.

The Nigeria international spent the last campaign at Leicester City on loan where Congerton was the recruitment chief before he moved to Atalanta.

Lookman has been one of the shining lights in the Italian top-flight this season.

The 25-year-old scored twice and also recorded an assist in Atalatan’s 3-3 draw against Juventus on Turin on Sunday night.

The winger has so far scored 13 goals in 19 appearances across all competitions for La Dea this season.

“This new director, responsible for scouting, Lee Congerton spotted these players, he knew him [Lookman] because they were together at Leicester City,” Gasperini was quoted by Football Italia.

“He was quick for Højlund, the club made an important investment in this lad. The club bought these two players who have been helping me work well.”

By Adeboye Amosu

