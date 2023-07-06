Video: Asensio Joins PSG On A Free Transfer

French Ligue 1 team Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed the signing of Spanish winger Marco Asensio this summer transfer window.

Asensio transferred from Real Madrid to the French champions on a three year deal.

He joined the Parisians following the expiration of his contract with Los Blancos (the whites).

The 27 year old played for Real Madrid between the 2013/14 and the 2022/23 season.

Paris Saint-Germain announced the signing on their Twitter handle.

“Paris Saint-Germain are delighted to announce the signing of Marco Asensio. The Spanish forward joins the Parisian club on a three year deal through to 2026,” the club Tweeted

Asensio racked up nine goals and six assists in 31 Laliga games last term.

Real Madrid finished second in Laliga with 78 points from 38 matches.

Paris Saint-Germain accumulated 85 points after 38 games and won the French League last season.

