Video: Arteta Nominated For Manager Of The Month, Saka For Goal Of The Month Awards (January)

Arsenal manager and player, Mikel Arteta and Bukayo Saka, have been nominated for the Premier League Manager and player of the month award for January.

The Gunners navigated through a tricky month against three top four contenders ; drawing 0-0 with Newcastle United, defeating Tottenham Hotspurs 2-0 and emerging victorious over Manchester United 3-2.

According to Premier League.com, Arteta was nominated for the award alongside Steve Cooper (Nottingham Forest), Roberto de Zerbi (Brighton & Hove Albion), Unai Emery (Aston Villa), Thomas Frank (Brentford).

The aforementioned goal by Saka was against Manchester United on Sunday, January 22. The game ended 3-2 in the Gunners’ favour.

Saka scored the goal in the 53rd minute after receiving the ball from Takehiro Tomiyasu and firing a shot from 25 yards into the net.

Saka was nominated for the award alongside Daniel Podence (Wolves), Solly March (Brighton & Hove Albion), Danny Wellbeck (Brighton & Hove Albion), Michael Olise (Crystal Palace), Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton & Hove Albion), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) and Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspurs).

The winners of the awards will be revealed next week.

Saka has racked up seven goals and seven assists in 19 Premier League games this term.

Arsenal top the Premier League standings currently with 50 points from 19 matches.

