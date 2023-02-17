SPORT

Video: Arteta Lauds Emery Ahead Aston Villa Clash

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has lauded his Aston Villa counterpart Unai Emery as they prepare for a clash in the Premier League.

The Gunners will take on Aston Villa on Saturday at the Villa Park.

Speaking in the pre-match conference Arteta praised Emery’s qualities.

“He will always put up a very difficult test, a very, very good manager,” Football Daily quoted Arteta as saying

“Huge respect for him and for what he’s done and the success he’s had.”

Emery led Aston Villa are 11th on the Premier League standings with 28 points after 22 games.

The Gunners are currently second on the Premier League table with 51 points from 22 games and a goal difference of 26.

