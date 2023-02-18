Video: Arteta Explains How Arsenal ‘Raised Momentum’ To Win At Villa

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has commended his team’s performance in the 4-2 Premier League victory over Aston Villa at Villa Park on Saturday, February 18.

The Gunners defeated Aston Villa to move back to the number-one spot in the Premier League.

Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins scored the first goal of the game in the fifth minute and Bukayo Saka equalised for Arsenal 11 minutes later.

Philippe Coutinho’s strike in the 31st minute ensured Villa led 2-1 at halftime.

Arsenal mounted a comeback in the second half with a 61st minute goal from Oleksandr Zinchenko, an Emiliano Martinez own goal and a late strike by Gabriel Martinelli.

Speaking to BBC Match of The Day, Arteta praised the second-half display of the Londoners.

“In the second half we raised the individual level straight up and start to do the simple things right, change a few things and gain momentum and play the game that we want to play and totally made it to win the game,” Arteta said

Arsenal have a total of 54 points after 23 matches and they are first in the Premier League table while Aston Villa are 11th on 28 points from 23 games.

Arsenal’s next Premier League match is against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, February 25, while Villa will face Everton at Goodison Park on the same day.

By Toju Sote



