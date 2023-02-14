SPORT

Video: Arsenal Will Slip Into ‘Negative Spiral’ If They Lose To Man City

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 10 hours ago
0 333 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Former Arsenal defender, William Gallas, believes the Gunners will find it difficult to overcome Manchester City in Wednesday’s Premier League clash at the Emirates.

Recall that the Gunners are currently on top of the Premier League table with 3 points ahead of Pep Guardiola’s side.

Mega Millions Naija

However, in a chat with Genting Casino, Gallas insisted that the Gunners will slip into a ‘negative spiral’ if they lose against Manchester City when both teams clash in a Premier League title showdown on Wednesday.

“I am worried about this game for Arsenal, to be honest,” Gallas told Genting Casino.

“Arsenal has had some bad results recently and Man City are starting to look better.

“City beat Aston Villa and will travel to the Emirates with Arsenal, not in great shape.

“Psychologically, maybe Arsenal are also a little bit down after and City will believe that they can get a result on Wednesday. They’ll believe that they can go back to Manchester with three points.

“The only thing I can say to Arsenal is don’t lose. It does not matter if you draw and, of course, a victory would be the best possible result, but they absolutely must not lose the game.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 10 hours ago
0 333 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

PSG 0-1 FCB: Messi’s Performance Shows That He Plays Better With Mbappe Than With Just Neymar

10 mins ago

Bayern Munich Claims Victory Over PSG with a 1-0 Win as Coman Scores, Mbappe’s Two Goals Disallowed

18 mins ago

Fans react after Coman refused to celebrate his goal against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night.

26 mins ago

PSG 0:1 BAY: PSG’s Awful Display Today Debunk Claims Of Their Capabilities To Win The UCL Title

43 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button