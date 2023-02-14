Video: Arsenal Will Prove Too Strong For Man City –Neville

Manchester United legend Gary Neville believes Arsenal have what it takes to overcome Man City in Wednesday’s Premier League clash.

Arsenal and Manchester City, who are separated by just three points, meet for the first time in the league this season on Wednesday.

According to the Premier League legend, the Gunners will prove too strong for the Citizens if they produce their best form.

“Man City haven’t won the league if they win on Wednesday but the mentality might change. That’s the type of thing Fergie would be saying,” Neville said on Sky Sports podcast.

“Arsenal have been the best team so far, but they can be damaged on Wednesday. They can be very damaged. And so can Man City and Arsenal should remember that.

“People will think City are hunting Arsenal down but Arsenal can damage City too because if they play to the levels they can play, they will win the match because City are not at their level yet.”

“It’s a really interesting game but we need to remember there’s still a long way to go in the Premier League title race after.”

