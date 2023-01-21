SPORT

Video: Arsenal Will Overcome Man United At Emirates –Olofinjana

Ahead of Sunday’s Premier League showdown at the Emirates Stadium, former Super Eagles midfielder, Seyi Olofinjana, has predicted that Arsenal will pick the maximum points against Man United.

Recall that Erik ten Hag’s men are the only team to beat Arsenal this season, after winning 3-1 at Old Trafford.

However, the Nigerian international in a chat with SuperSport, stated that the Gunners have made the Emirates a fortress this ongoing season.

“Arsenal have made the Emirates a fortress this season.

“But the spoilers (Manchester United) are in town.

“So I will predict Arsenal 1 Manchester United 2,” Olofinjana said.

