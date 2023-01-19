SPORT

Video: Arsenal Weigh Up Move For Roma Midfielder

Premier League club, Arsenal, are reportedly weighing up a move for Italian midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo in this January transfer window.

According to La Repubblica, the Gunners have held talks with Roma to sign Zaniolo after losing out on Mykhaylo Mudryk to Chelsea.

Mega Millions Naija

Roma have set the 23-year-old’s asking price at £35m. The player could also be loaned out provided an option to buy is on the table.

Also Read: Coppa Italia: Red-Hot Lookman Grabs Brace In Atalanta’s Win Vs Spezia

He has also been linked to Tottenham Hotspurs this window.

Zaniolo has scored one goal in 13 Serie A games for Roma so far this season.

Arsenal lead the Premier League standings with 47 points from 18 matches.

 

By Toju Sote

 

 

