Video: Arsenal Vs Manchester United – Predictions And Match Preview

Arsenal vs Manchester United – Today (Sunday, January 22) at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal and Manchester United will square off in the 21st matchday derby.

The Gunners are on the verge of winning their first league championship since the 2003/2004 campaign. They have a five-point lead over the defending champions, Manchester City, with a game in hand.

However, given that Manchester United, who are currently in third place, are currently eight points behind Arsenal, their potential loss here would make the competition much more exciting.

Both teams are in a good mood for this match because they beat their biggest rivals last weekend. Despite giving up the game’s opening goal just after the hour mark, Manchester United displayed outstanding team spirit to come back against Manchester City.

This time, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford led the Red Devils back into the game. On Wednesday night, Erik ten Hag’s team was also in action when they got extremely unlucky to give out a free-kick screamer in stoppage time that gave Crystal Palace a point in a 1-1 tie.

Manchester United have won seven of the last eight games they played, and the other game was a tie. Can they maintain their perfect record in this matchup with the league’s top team?

In the North London derby, seven days earlier, Arsenal easily beat Tottenham Hotspur 0–2 away from home to keep their top spot.

After the World Cup break, the Gunners have played five games in all competitions and have won four and drawn one. In each of their last three games across all competitions, they have kept their net untouchable.

Arsenal vs Manchester United – Betting Analysis

In their previous five head-to-head matches, both teams had two victories. In September of last year, Manchester United celebrated a 3-1 victory in the first half of the season.

The last three head-to-head matches all resulted in the Over 2.5 goals (FT) and Both Teams to Score options being successful.

With 15 victories in 18 games this season, Arsenal have been unbeatable. The Gunners’ lone loss of the season came in the hands of Manchester United in September last year.

Manchester United themselves have been in fantastic form after the World Cup break. Both teams have been good at keeping goals out in the past, so we don’t expect a lot of goals here.

At 2.10 odds, the Under 2.5 goals FT pick appears to be a respectable betting choice. The 1-1 accurate score bet has 8.00 odds, so the more daring tippers can go for it.

We think it will be hard for Manchester United to beat this Arsenal team, which is why we think Arsenal will score a goal and win.

What are the best odds for this match?

Regarding the current betting odds on the full-time result market, putting your money on Arsenal can be had for 1.83, backing the draw is 3.84, and putting your money on the win for Manchester United can be had at 4.08. These are the best market prices offered right now.

Arsenal vs Manchester United: Head-to-Head



Our Prediction: Under 3.5 Goals



