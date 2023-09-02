Video: Arsenal Vs Man United Will Be An Entertaining Game

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta says the Gunners’ Premier League clash with Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, September 3 will be an entertaining match.

This is a key game as both teams are looking to move up in the Premier League table after the season’s matchday four.

Speaking during his pre-match news conference Arteta said his target was to come away with the three points

“We know the history between the two clubs and the games we had in the past,” Arsenal.com quoted Arteta as saying.

“They were a really good example, so it’s going to be a really competitive match and a good battle on Sunday. Obviously, we want to come away with that three points.

“Well, first of all, the quality of the players, there are a lot of top offensive players in both teams and it is probably the approach of both teams, the way we want to play, there were some errors involved which hopefully we can eradicate as well, normally it’s a very entertaining fixture.”

Arsenal are currently fifth in the Premier League table with seven points after three matches in the division. Manchester United place eighth with six points from three games.

By Toju Sote