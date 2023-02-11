Video: Arsenal Vs Brentford – Predictions And Match Preview

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal vs Brentford – After losing 1-0 to Everton in their previous Premier League match, Arsenal will be looking to rebound here.

In that contest, Arsenal possessed 70% of the ball, and none of their 15-shot attempts were successful. Everton, on the other hand, had 12 shots on goal, only one of which was on target. Everton scored through James Tarkowski (60′).

The number of nil results in recent Arsenal games is an intriguing feature. In as many as five of their previous six matches – the ones that came before this one – a gamble on BTTS would have resulted in a loss.

Brentford will play this game after beating Southampton 3-0 in the Premier League. In that game, Brentford had 49% of the possession, and three of their 14 shots were on goal. Ben Mee (41′), Bryan Mbeumo (44′), and Mathias Jensen (80′) scored goals for Brentford.

None of Southampton’s 14 goal attempts found the back of the net. Recently, it has become clear that when Brentford play, at least one team does not score. It has occurred five times, as can be seen by looking at their last six meetings.

There have been two goals scored by each team in those matches, whereas Brentford have scored ten. But this kind of pattern won’t necessarily continue in this game. Prior to this game, Brentford had won their previous four league away games without losing.

Arsenal vs Brentford – Betting Analysis

The last time these two teams met in the league, on September 18, 2022, Match Day 8 of the Premier League, Brentford won 0-3.

In that game, Brentford had 36% of the possession, and none of their five shots on goal were successful.

Arsenal made 13 shots on goal against them, with three of them being on target. Fábio Vieira (49′), Gabriel Jesus (28′), and William Saliba (17′) all scored goals. David Coote served as the referee.

In our opinion, Arsenal will most likely control the ball and be rewarded with quality chances. Although Brentford may have a difficult time scoring in this match, we can see them getting one back.

What are the top odds for this match?

Looking at the betting prices for the match in the 90-minute result market, staking on Arsenal is best priced at 1.4, a bet on the draw is 4.86, and betting on a win for Brentford is 7.9. Those are the most competitive returns on offer at the current time.

Arsenal vs Brentford: Head-to-Head



Our Prediction: Home to Win



