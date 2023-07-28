Video: Arsenal Unveil Wenger Statue Outside Emirates Stadium

Arsenal have unveiled the statue of their legendary manager Arsene Wenger outside the Emirates stadium.

The club announced this in a statement on Friday.

“Arsenal Football Club is delighted to announce that a statue of our former manager Arsène Wenger has been unveiled at Emirates Stadium to commemorate Arsène’s truly remarkable contribution to our football club.

“Arsène was our manager between October 1996 and May 2018, in which time he led the club to three Premier League titles, including an entire season unbeaten, seven FA Cup wins and 20 successive years in the UEFA Champions League.

“During Arsène’s 22 years at the club, he was manager of our men’s first team for an incredible 1,235 matches and led us through the most successful period in our history, transforming our identity with his vision for how the game was played, and has been identified to have created the ‘modern Arsenal’.

“After his appointment as our manager in October 1996, it didn’t take long for success to follow. In 1997/98, his first full season in charge, Arsène became the first ever non-British manager to win the league title. He followed that by leading us to the FA Cup in the same season.

“We won three league championships in all under Arsène, following the 1998 success with further triumphs in 2001/02 and 2003/04 – a season in which Arsène led us to perhaps his greatest achievement in going the whole campaign unbeaten. In total, we went 49 league matches without defeat – a top-flight record. He is also the FA Cup’s most successful manager, having won the competition seven times (1998, 2002, 2003, 2005, 2014, 2015 and 2017).

“But Arsène’s impact with us goes far beyond the pitch. He was instrumental in the design and building of our London Colney training centre, which opened its doors in October 1999, and also played a key role in many of the design elements in our move from Highbury to Emirates Stadium in 2006.

“The statue of Arsène is already in place at Emirates Stadium, where it was carefully fixed into position outside the North Bank stand on Friday morning. It is now easily accessible for all to view.

“The bronze statue, which was created by award-winning sculptor Jim Guy, is 3.5 metres high and weighs approximately half a tonne, and depicts our former French manager lifting the Premier League trophy.”

