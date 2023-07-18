Video: Arsenal Unveil New Away Kit For 2023-24 Season

Arsenal have unveiled their new men’s away kit for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

The club announced the unveiling of the new kit on their website on Tuesday.

The new strip features a yellow base colour, black lines that the Gunners say are “inspired by the map of Islington”, and light-blue accents on the collars and sleeves.

The club added that the design “represent the journeys supporters make out of the club’s home borough for away days on the road”.

“Today, Tuesday, July 18, Arsenal and adidas unveil the bold new men’s team away kit for the 2023/24 season, celebrating the club’s Islington roots and broadcasting the brightest Arsenal-supporting artists onto the world stage,” the club announced.

“The eye-catching shirt features fluid black lines inspired by the map of Islington. The design represents the journeys supporters make out of the club’s home borough for away days on the road. A fresh, shock-yellow base colour is complemented by light blue accents that feature on the collars and sleeves.

“Launched during the men’s US tour, the accompanying video showcases the creativity, style and cultural influence of the Arsenal family, with AntsLive, Scratcha, Theo Ellis, Mabel, Sherelle, Islington Youth Choir, Ashley Walters, Asa Butterfield, and a cameo from Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp, all bringing to life a vibrant representation of north London culture.”

