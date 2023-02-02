SPORT

Video: Arsenal To Hand Elneny New Contract

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 46 mins ago
0 313 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal are planning to hand Mohamed Elneny a new contract.

PA reporter Mark Mann-Bryans states the decision has not been impacted by the midfielder’s injury.

Mega Millions Naija

He wrote: “Expecting Arsenal to trigger Mohamed Elneny’s option to extend his contract by a further 12 months.

“Conversations underway and injury has not had an impact on the decision, which could be announced in the next week or so.”

The Gunners signed Jorginho from Chelsea on transfer deadline day to provide cover for Thomas Partey in midfield.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 46 mins ago
0 313 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Carabao Cup Final, Barcelona, Liverpool: Man Utd’s Next 10 Games in All Competitions

3 mins ago

Why Chelsea’s New Owners Are Better Than Roman Abramovich.

10 mins ago

Barcelona Next 5 Games In All Competition Including 2 Tough Matches Against Man United & Villarreal

25 mins ago

Video: Sanusi Admonishes Nigeria’s FIFA Referees To Be Firm, Fair, Efficient

31 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button