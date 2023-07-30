Video: Arsenal Set Sights On Raya

Brentford goalkeeper David Raya is on Premier League club Arsenal’s radar this current summer transfer window.

The Athletic reports that the Gunners are looking to sign the Spanish goalkeeper to give Aaron Ramsdale some competition in the goalkeeping department.

Arsenal alternate goalkeeper Matt Turner has been linked with a move to Premier League club Nottingham Forest.

Arsenal are yet to make a formal offer for Raya but they are considering bringing the goaltender to the Emirates. The 27 year old is reportedly keen on moving to the North London side this summer.

Raya’s contract with Brentford expires at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are also preparing a bid for Raya this current window. Bayern want the Spaniard on a loan deal.

Raya is a proven shot-stopper and also has good ball playing abilities which is a key characteristic of a goalie in the modern era.

He made 38 appearances for Brentford in the Premier League last season. Brentford amassed a total of 59 points from 38 Premier League games in the 2022/23 season.

Arsenal were runners-up in the Premier League last term with 84 points after 38 matches in the division.

