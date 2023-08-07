Video: Arsenal Reject Monaco Offer For Balogun

Premier League club Arsenal have rejected Monaco’s offer for American striker Folarin Balogun this summer transfer window.

According to the Athletic, Monaco turned down a verbal proposal for Balogun last week. The club have now formally presented a written offer for the 22 year old which also wasn’t accepted by the Gunners.

The London based club value Balogun at about £50 million. The player will reportedly command a hefty fee to leave the Emirates.

The youngster had an exciting breakout season on loan at French Ligue 1 team Reims last term as he netted 21 goals and provided two assists in 37 league games.

Monaco are on the search for a striker after Swiss striker Breel Embolo sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury during a training session. Embolo is projected to be out of action for many months.

Balogun has also been linked with a move to Serie A club Inter Milan this window. However it is unclear if the club have the budget to acquire the budding talent.

Balogun switched his allegiance to the United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) in May 2023 after he didn’t receive a call up from the Three Lions of England.

Balogun racked up 23 goals and two assists in 39 matches across all competitions for Reims last season. Reims finished 11th in the 2022/23 French League with 51 points from 38 games.

Arsenal were runners-up last season in the Premier League table with 84 points from 38 matches in the division.

