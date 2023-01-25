Video: Arsenal Reject Monaco Bid For Lokonga

Premier League outfit, Arsenal have rejected a bid from Monaco for Belgium midfielder, Albert Sambi Lokonga.

Monaco make a loan offer to sign the 23-year-old for the rest of the season.

According to Daily Mail, manager Mikel Arteta is unwilling to part with Lokonga as Arsenal hunt for the Premier League title.

Arteta is said to need many midfield options after Mohammed Elneny’s long term injury.

Arsenal are still searching for more midfielders to further bolster their squad before the transfer window closes.

Lokonga linked up with the Gunners from Belgian club Anderlecht last season.

However he hasn’t been a regular since he made the switch from Belgium.

He has made six Premier appearances for the Gunners this season.

