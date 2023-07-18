SPORT

Video: Arsenal Not Done Yet In Transfer Market

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has hinted the club’s transfer spending is not done yet, despite already spending more than £200million this summer.

The Gunners have signed Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber as they bid to go one better than last season’s runners-up finish in the Premier League.

“Let’s see (about more signings), there’s still a lot of time left in the market,” Arteta said quoted on Daily Mail.

“There’s a lot of expectations in some of our players, so we will have to see how things develop in the next couple of weeks. We will be alert, there’s still time for exits obviously.”

On the opening day of Arsenal’s US tour on Monday, the 29-man squad — including new signings Rice, Timber and Havertz — trained at George Mason University, near Washington DC.

Arteta was full of praise for £105m club-record signing Rice and backed him to succeed in north London.

“His leadership, his aura, the experience he already has in the league. He’s going to bring our team to a different dimension,’ said Arteta. ‘He’s got the physical qualities as well that we’ve been missing for a while.”

Arsenal will kickoff their Premier League campaign with an home game with Nottingham Forest.

In their last encounter, a first half strike from Taiwo Awoniyi secured a 1-0 win for Forest which helped them escape relegation.

