Video: Arsenal Maintain Dominance Over Man City In Community Shield After Penalty Shootout Win

Arsenal defeated Treble winners Manchester City on penalty shootout after 1-1 in 90 minutes, to win the 2023 FA Community Shield inside Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta’s side triumphed 4-1 from the spot to land their 17th Community Shield title in their history.

The Gunners have now beaten City in three Community Shield meetings.

In their first meeting in 1934 Arsenal won 4-0 at Highbury and 3-0 at Wembley in 2014.

Also, it is Arsenal’s second FA Community Shield title under Arteta

City looked to be heading to a routine win against Arsenal after substitute Cole Palmer made it 1-0 on 77 minutes.

The 21-year-old collected a pass on the edged cut into his left foot and sent a curler into the top far corner.

But 11 minutes into added time Leandro Trossard, who also came on equalised for Arsenal.

The Belgian received a pass from Saka after City had initially cleared a corner, and hit a low left foot shot which deflected off Manuel Akanji and rolled into the back of the net.

The game was decided from the spot kick with Arsenal players converting all their kicks while Kevin De Bruyne hit the post and Rodri saw his effort saved by Aaron Ramsdale.

