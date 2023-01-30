Video: Arsenal Linked With Shock January Transfer Move For Jorginho

Arsenal are eyeing a surprise swoop for Chelsea star Jorginho as Mikel Arteta attempts to seal a deadline day move for a midfielder, the Mirror reports.

Arteta has already expressed his desire to add to his midfield options this month following injuries sustained by Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny.

One of the main options being considered was Brighton star Moises Caicedo, and the Gunners have already lodged two bids for the Ecuadorian but have been left frustrated by the Seagulls’ huge demands.

The 21-year-old has already attempted to take matters into his own hands having penned a request to leave the club and shared his statement on social media. Movement on a potential deal has been minimal though with Arsenal now exploring alternatives.

Jorginho is potentially a player that could arrive at the Emirates Stadium on deadline day. A move has apparently been explored with the Italian’s contract set to expire in the summer.

Chelsea are said to be open to letting him leave depending on their move for Benfica’s Enzo Fernandez but still want to receive a considerable fee for his services. Jorginho has been with the Blues since a 2018 switch from Italian giants Napoli.

Despite an inconsistent first season, he has gone on to become a key player for the West London outfit since. In his 213 appearances for the club, he has helped them to the Europa League and Champions League titles.

