Video: Arsenal Launch Third Kit For 2023/24 Season

Arsenal have unveiled their new third kit for the 2023/24 season.

The club announced the launch of the new kit on their website on Friday.

“Sporting a mineral green base with collegiate navy shoulders and off-white stylised crest and sponsor logos, Arsenal and adidas have reinvented a cult classic fit for the present day,” the club stated.

“This celebration of a unique kit delivers a wearable collection fit for supporters in the stadium and at home and the players on-pitch.

“With our men’s and women’s teams gunning for success in the UEFA Champions League this season, the kit is launched with an accompanying film that brings continental style to the streets of Islington. Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber and Leah Williamson are among those who feature in the film that takes in some recognisable landmarks near Emirates Stadium.

“adidas’ latest performance innovations are built into the design to ensure athletes are supported in the demands of today’s game. The on-field version of the shirt is constructed with HEAT.RDY technology, optimised to keep players feeling comfortable while performing on the biggest stage.

“The replica version of the kit features AEROREADY technology, which uses sweat-wicking or absorbent materials to keep players feeling dry.”

“Both versions of the shirt have been made with 100 per cent recycled materials, representing just one of adidas’ solutions to help end plastic waste.

“Earlier this year, adidas announced that it is ahead of schedule in its journey to replace virgin polyester with recycled polyester in its products wherever possible by the end of 2024.