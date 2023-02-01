SPORT

Video: Arsenal Is An Amazing Club

New Arsenal’s signing, Jorginho, has disclosed that he joined the Gunners because they are a amazing team.

Recall that Arsenal on Tuesday night announced the signing of Jorginho from Chelsea.

Jorginho is expected to boost Arsenal’s options in midfield going into the second half of the season.

Speaking at his first press conference after signing for Arsenal, Jorginho said he joined Mikel Arteta’s side because the North London outfit is an amazing club.

The Italy international said, “I am very excited for this new challenge, and I just can’t wait to be on the pitch to be honest! Everything has happened so fast. I was a bit surprised, but I took the opportunity of this amazing challenge.

“It is an important shirt. It is an amazing club, a big one, and I’m really excited and happy to be here.”

