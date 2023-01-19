Video: Arsenal In Advanced Talks With Brighton Over Trossard Move
Arsenal have opened talks with Brighton for wantaway attacking midfielder Leandro Trossard.
The Belgium international has slapped in a transfer demand this month and is now hopeful of clinching a move to the Premier League leaders.
Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: “Arsenal have opened talks to sign Leandro Trossard from Brighton, negotiations are advanced with official bid ready for permanent move.
“Personal terms already agreed — talks will continue to get deal done soon.”
Trossard’s deal with Brighton is due to expire in June.
