Video: Arsenal Hero Hails Sparta Prague New Signing Olatunji

Former Arsenal midfielder Tomas Rosicky has heaped plaudits on Nigeria forward Victor Olatunji.

Olatunji joined Czech champions Sparta Prague from Slovan Liberec on Monday.

Sparta Prague announced that the striker penned a multi year deal.

Rosicky, who is the club’s sporting director was full of praise for the club’s new signing.

“We are talking about a player with interesting physical and speed parameters. Typologically, this is a striker that we currently do not have in the squad,” Rosicky told the club’s official website.

The 24-year-old scored eight times and provided one assist in 18 league appearances for Slovan Liberec.

He will have the opportunity of playing in the UEFA Champions League for the second time in his career.

