Video: Arsenal Edge Man United In Five-Goal Thriller To Re-establish Lead Over City

Arsenal overcame Manchester United 3-2 in a thrilling Premier League clash at the Emirates on Sunday.

A dramatic late winner from Eddie Nketiah, who had cancelled out Marcus Rashford’s opener was enough to give Mikel Arteta’s men victory.

The win means Arsenal now on 50 points re-establish their five lead over Manchester City.

Also, the Gunners avenged their defeat to United early in the season.

United opened scoring in the 17th minute through Rashford who skipped beyond a challenge from Thomas Partey before firing from range into the bottom-left corner.

In the 24th minute Arsenal equalised as they worked the ball down the left and Granit Xhaka’s inviting cross was headed home by Nketiah.

Arsenal then went 2-1 ahead on 53 minutes through Bukayo Saka who drifted inside from the right and curled one from outside the box into the bottom-left corner.

United were back on level terms in the 59th minute as Arsenal failed to clear from a corner and Lisandro Martinez headEd in his first Premier League goal.

But in the 90th minute Nketiah grabbed what was the winner as he cleverly flicked a deflected shot past David De Gea.

