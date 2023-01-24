Video: Arsenal Displayed Champion-Like Performance Against

Former Super Eagles midfielder, Sunday Oliseh, has described Arsenal’s display against Man United in the Premier League as ‘Champion-like’ performance.

Recall that the Gunners defeated the Red Devils 3-2 on Sunday, to extend their points to five over second-placed Manchester City with a game in hand.

Reacting to Arsenal’s victory, the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations winner, via his twitter handle stated that the team look capable of winning the EPL title.

Oliseh tweeted: “Exceptional, sovereign & “Champion-like” performance by this season’s Arsenal till now.

“Tactically classy, with & without D ball, coupled with well-orchestrated transitions with runs into pockets that hurt Man. United Today.

“Don’t bet against this team!”

