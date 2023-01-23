Video: ‘Arsenal Deserve To Be At The Top’ —Shaw

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw has said Arsenal deserve to be at the top of the Premier League table after Sunday’s thriller at the Emirates.

Eddie Nketiah scored in the 90th minute to clinch a hard-fought 3-2 victory for Arsenal extending their unbeaten home run, and moving five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table.

Shaw had a difficult afternoon against his England team-mate Bukayo Saka, with the Arsenal winger scoring in the second-half to give Mikel Arteta’s side a 2-1 lead.

Erik ten Hag’s side started brightly and in-form man Marcus Rashford opened the scoring with a stunning finish.

However, they couldn’t maintain their intensity with Shaw revealing that United’s second-half showing meant they probably deserved to lose.

“In the second half maybe we deserved that,” Shaw was quoted on Daily Mail. “We were a bit passive and we let them control the game in the second half and to concede right at the end is gutting.

“We know they’re an extremely good side and we were fighting all the way until that last second.

“In a games like this, you need to be concentrating for the whole game because one lapse in concentration and you will concede against a good side.

“You have to give Arsenal credit for what they have done this season. We are only half way but they deserve to be at the top from the way they are playing.

“The quality of these games are getting much more. It was a very tough game to be involved in but these are the games everyone wants to be involved in to test yourself against the best.

“But we are gutted in the dressing room for conceding late on.”

