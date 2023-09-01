Video: Arsenal Defender Tavares Joins Nottingham Forest On Loan

Nottingham Forest has announced the signing of Portuguese left-back Nuno Tavares on loan from Arsenal.

According to Forest, Tavares’ loan deal move arrives includes future options.

The 23-year-old joined Forest having enjoyed an impressive loan spell in France with Marseille last season, with the full-back scoring six goals in 31 Ligue 1 appearances.

He made 39 appearances across all competitions for Marseille last season, playing the entirety of their six UEFA Champions League group stage fixtures.

The defender had spells with Casa Pia and Sporting CP as a youngster before joining Benfica in 2015, going on to spend six years with the club before moving to Arsenal in 2021.

Tavares has since played 28 times for the Gunners, scoring his first goal for the club in a 3-1 Premier League win over Manchester United in April 2022.

Speaking on his move Tavares said he is really happy to be a Forest player.

He stated that Forest is an historic club which won two European Cups and to be part of it makes him really happy.

He added that he is delighted to stay in the Premier League as it’s the best league in the world and he is thankful to Forest for giving him that opportunity.