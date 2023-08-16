Video: Arsenal Confirm Jurrien Timber Injury Blow

Premier League club Arsenal have confirmed the injury sustained by new signing Jurrien Timber in his first League match.

The 22 year old was injured during the Gunners’ 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest on Saturday, August 12.

Timber reportedly sustained an Anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee and he is expected to be out of action for some time. He is expected to have surgery on the injured knee in the coming days.

According to Arsenal.com everyone at the club will be focused on Jurrien’s rehabilitation programe and to ensure he returns to the field as swiftly as possible.

Netherlands international Timber joined Arsenal from Eredevisie outfit Ajax this current summer transfer window.

The Gunners disbursed £34 million to acquire his services, add-ons could increase the fee to £38.5 million.

The London based club also signed Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and David Raya this summer.

Arsenal are currently fourth on the Premier League table with three points from matchday one.

Timber has made two appearances across all competitions for the Gunners this season.