Video: Arsenal, Chelsea, Man United Pushing For Man City To Be Punished Over Financial Breaches

Members of the Premier League’s ‘Big Six’ which includes Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool are reportedly pushing hardest to see Manchester City handed the severest punishment for breaching more than 100 financial rules.

The Premier League on Monday charged City with more than 100 financial rule breaches.

And should the reigning Premier League champions are found guilty, they face a range of potential sanctions including a points deduction or even an expulsion – though it could take years to come to a conclusion.

Sky Sports News have now reported that members of the ‘Big Six’ have been eager to see City given the harshest punishment.

Also, the report adds there is a growing sentiment that the retrospective action of stripping City’s titles is ‘meaningless’ and a fine is ‘not likely to have much of an effect’.

City have won six of the last 11 Premier League titles and sympathy from Big Six rivals is likely to be in short supply now.

The charges against City relate to financial information regarding revenue, details of manager and player remuneration, UEFA regulations, profitability and sustainability and co-operation with Premier League investigations.

A statement from the league said alleged breaches were committed from September 2009 to the 2017-18 season and will be referred to an independent commission.

City are also facing charges for failing to co-operate with the Premier League since the investigation was launched in 2018.

It adds that the club is alleged to have breached league rules requiring provision ‘in utmost good faith’ of ‘accurate financial information that gives a true and fair view of the club’s financial position’.

In their own statement City said it was surprised by the alleged breaches.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.