Video: Arsenal Capable Of Winning EPL Title

Brentford manager, Thomas Frank, says he’s optimistic Arsenal will win the Premier League title.

He made this known after the team’s 1-1 draw against the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

The Gunners took the lead through Leandro Trossard in the 66th, but the Bees hit back eight minutes later through Ivan Toney.

Mikel Arteta’s men have now failed to win back-to-back fixtures for this first this season.

But Frank still believes they can turn the tide and secure their first title since 2003/2004.

“We will celebrate that very good performance.

“We got a well-deserved equaliser. I’m very impressed.

“They are favourites to win the title and I think they will,” he told the BBC.

