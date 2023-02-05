Video: Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta Mistakes Everton For Burnley In A Post-Match Gaffe After 1-0 Defeat

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The shock of Arsenal suffering just their second defeat of the season to Everton seemed to confound Mikel Arteta in his post-match interview. The Gunners were deservedly beaten 1-0 by the Toffees at Goodison Park on Saturday, February 5 in a surprise loss that cast doubt on their championship ability. Arteta spoke to the media after the Liverpool defeat and made the mistake of identifying the opponent whose game his team lost. He said ( talkSPORT):

“Thanks Burnley, I think they’re playing a really good game, they’ve got the crowd cheering, and they deserve to be congratulated.”

He continued:

“The way they play, they break up the game all the time; it’s very direct.” Every time the ball is in the air, it’s dueling and fixed, and you have to be really good and consistent to not get pulled out of the game. And we didn’t do well enough today.

The reason the Arsenal boss is confused is because of opposition coach Sean Dyche. It was the former Burnley manager’s first game at Goodison. Meanwhile, former Clarets defender James Tarkwoski, who headed in the 60th minute, gave Everton a crucial win, and he was assisted by Dwight McNeil, who also played at Turf Moor. The unexpected defeat opened the championship race when Arteta’s army was 5 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City, who will face Tottenham Hotspur later today (5/2). Meanwhile, the Merseysiders’ team has dropped to 18 points, ranking only 18th in goal difference.

