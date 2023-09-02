Video: Aribo Subbed, Onuachu Missing As Southampton Lose 5-0 Away To Sunderland

Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo was in action for Southampton in their 5-0 defeat away to Sunderland in the Championship on Saturday.

Aribo’s Nigerian teammate Paul Onuachu was not included in Southampton’s matchday squad.

Aribo was introduced in the 72nd minute for Sekou Mara but could not help his side avoid the heavy defeat.

Sunderland got off to the perfect start after Jack Clarke got on the score sheet in the first minute.

Pierre Ekwah made it 2-0 just six minutes after the opener by Clarke.

On the stroke of halftime Ekwah got his second to make it 3-0, Bradley Dack made it 4-0 in the 48th minute before Chris Rigg added the fifth in the 95th minute.

Southampton currently occupy sixth place on 10 points in the league table.

Copyright © 2023 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.