Video: Aribo Helps Southampton Into Round Of 16

Joe Aribo was back in action for Southampton as they edged lower division club Blackpool 2-1 to progress into round 16 of the Emirates FA Cup on Saturday.

Prior to Saturday’s clash with Blackpool, Aribo had missed Southampton’s last four games.

The Super Eagles midfielder played for 90 minutes as Southampton returned to winning after ending on the losing side in their last two fixtures.

Romain Perraud scored Southampton’s two goals on 22nd and 62nd minutes while Arsenal on loan forward Charlie Partino got Blackpool’s goal in the 67th minute.

Also Read: NPFL: Insurance Overpower Remo Stars, Extend Winning Run; Rivers United Win Away

At Ashton Gate Bristol City hammered West Bromwich Albion 3-0 to progress to the next round.

Semi Ajayi saw action for 90 minutes but could not help West Brom avoid back-to-back defeats.

And in other results, Leeds beat Accrington Stanley 3-1, Fulham were forced to a replay after being held to a 1-1 home draw by Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham settled for a 2-2 draw.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.