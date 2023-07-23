SPORT

Video: Aribo Gets Very Good Rating In Southampton’s Win Vs Reading

Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo got a very good rating after scoring in Southampton’s 4-2 win against Reading in their first pre-season friendly on Saturday.

The rating was compiled by Daily Echo and was for every Southampton player who featured.

Aribo was introduced in the 71st minute and scored on 76 minutes to put the Saints 4-1 ahead.

Following his impressive performance despite coming on with less than 20 minutes left, Aribo got seven out of 10 rating.

The former Rangers star was one of 11 Southampton players rated seven.

Commenting on his display, Daily Echo wrote:“Finished well with a golden chance shortly after coming on. Looked calm in possession, inviting pressure – sometimes caught.”

Aribo will hope to help Southampton return to the Premier League following their relegation to the Championship last season.

